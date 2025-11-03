Gareth Southgate responds to Man United rumours and addresses next management job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Gareth Southgate has revealed his stance on potentially becoming Manchester United manager and addressed what his next job in football could be.

It is around 16 months since Southgate ended his successful eight-year stint as England boss following their Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain in Berlin.

The former defender led the Three Lions to back-to-back European Championship finals, as well as runs to the World Cup semi-finals and quarter-finals, after stepping up from the under-21s role in 2016.

The 55-year-old hasn’t had a management job in football since, although has been consistently linked with high-profile roles in the game, despite suggesting his next job could be outside the sport.

In a round of interviews on Monday morning to promote his new book Dear England: Lessons in Leadership, which is published on Thursday, Southgate re-iterated that stance and insisted he was being patient before diving into a new role.

“I’m reflecting a lot on what I might do next and it’s not certain in my head that I stay in football,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

When asked what job he’d re-enter football for, Southgate replied “I haven’t seen it yet” and when pressed on whether the Man United job could be the one, the ex-England boss said with a big smile: “Well, I think they’ve got a manager and he seems to be doing pretty well at the moment.”

He then responded to the suggestion his answer “wasn’t an outright no”, by saying “well, it’s not an outright yes that’s for certain.”

Southgate was heavily linked with the Old Trafford job when Ruben Amorim was under real pressure and looked on the brink of the sack, although the Portuguese has turned things round in recent weeks.

His good relationship with fellow knight of the realm Sir Dave Brailsford, who is head of Ineos Sport and was tasked with overseeing operations at Man United by owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, was cited as a key factor behind the links, although Brailsford has since scaled back his involvement at United to focus on his wider Ineos role.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim has steadied the Man United ship in recent weeks ( AFP via Getty Images )

Southgate said he is perfectly happy not currently being in football and admitted that finding something within the game to follow being England manager will not be easy.

“With the national team, we had a greater purpose,” he explained. “I went to the Football Association initially to improve youth football, to improve how English players were viewed around the world and to try to improve the scope for English coaches.

“I end up in the [England] manager’s job, which wasn’t the intention and so I stumble into that, we have a good few years and people assume you want to stay in football. But I’m very passionate about this work around young men.

“I’m not desperate to stay in football. I’ve had 37 years in football which is amazing."

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Southgate did concede that the possibility of an eventual return to football shouldn’t be ruled out.

open image in gallery Southgate had a successful eight-year stint in charge of England ( PA Wire )

"Well you can never say never because I’ve just seen Martin O’Neill at his age [73 years old] go to Celtic,” he added. “But it’s not something that’s high on my agenda at the moment, I’m enjoying the work around leadership, I’m enjoying my work with young people, very determined to try and make a difference there.

"And so no, I’m very relaxed about not being in football at the moment."

He also smilingly dismissed the idea of going into politics.

“That’s looks like it’s really tough,” laughed Southgate. “Haven’t I had enough of that sort of stuff, really?”