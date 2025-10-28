Martin O’Neill stunned by Celtic return after 20 years: ‘Is this real?’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin O’Neill stressed he was stepping into the Celtic hotseat on a short-term basis after admitting shock over his return to Glasgow.

The 73-year-old will take charge on an interim basis alongside former player Shaun Maloney following Brendan Rodgers’ sudden departure.

Celtic announced on Monday night that Rodgers had “tendered his resignation”, while principal shareholder Dermot Desmond delivered a scathing statement, accusing the 52-year-old of stoking division.

Rodgers won 11 trophies over two spells but leaves with Celtic eight points adrift of Premiership leaders Hearts ahead of Wednesday’s fixtures, which see Falkirk visit Parkhead.

O’Neill revealed on TalkSport that he had been “shocked” to receive a call from Desmond on Monday offering him a job.

The former Republic of Ireland manager, who won seven trophies in five years at Celtic Park, added: “I took a gasp of breath and thought, is this real or surreal?

“So it’s difficult really to turn down somebody who gave you the job in the first place when he had really some great options a way back 25 years ago.

“So from that viewpoint, maybe by the time that I pulled myself off the floor, I probably thought then maybe I should do it.

“Interim does mean that to me. Absolutely. It’s really as simple as that. Celtic are looking for – I would have assumed – a young coach who has a proven ability and would be wanting to pull the club forward now.

open image in gallery Martin O’Neil first took charge at Celtic in 2000 (Ben Curtis/PA)

open image in gallery Dermot Desmond (pictured) offered Martin O’Neill the role (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“That’s how I would view it and I suppose if I was a Celtic fan, I would absolutely see it.

“I had a super time there. It was an absolute privilege to have managed them before. My time had gone. I mean, I can’t emphasise this enough. This is short term until a permanent manager is appointed.”

Celtic take on Rangers at Hampden on Sunday in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals and then play Midtjylland in Denmark in the Europa League before hosting Kilmarnock ahead of the international break.

When asked about the timescale, O’Neill said: “I have to win football matches and that’s no different and at Celtic, it’s always been the case.

“If we can win some football matches and give us a bit of buying time as it were, until a new man is appointed.”

Maloney returned to Celtic in June as player pathways manager and his appointment appears to have spelled the end of assistant manager John Kennedy’s time at the club.

open image in gallery Shaun Maloney (pictured) is working alongside Martin O’Neill (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former Celtic defender had a three-month spell in interim charge in 2021 and has worked with the first team since 2014 but was not mentioned in the club’s statement on Monday night.

O’Neill said: “Shaun and I go back years and years, when he was a young player with me.

“But he is experienced in management now and he’s worked as well too with lots of really good coaches I will obviously need help and Shaun is there to give it to me.”

The acrimonious nature of Desmond’s statement lifted the lid on the extent of the internal strife that had lingered at Celtic throughout a summer when they did not meet their objectives in the transfer market and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

open image in gallery Brendan Rodgers left after a fractious few months (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rodgers had publicly called for more attacking reinforcements and Desmond expressed “deep disappointment” with the former Liverpool boss.

The Irishman claimed Rodgers had misrepresented the situation over his own contract talks and that the manager had “full knowledge, approval, and endorsement” over all transfers.

Desmond claimed that Rodgers’ words and actions had been “divisive, misleading, and self-serving”, contributed to a “toxic atmosphere” around the club and “fuelled hostility” towards the board.