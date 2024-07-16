Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

Support truly

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Southgate’s tenure comes to an end after nearly eight years in charge, guiding England to four major tournaments.

The 53-year-old oversaw 102 matches, winning 61 and losing just 17 during his time in charge, becoming the first manager to lead England’s men to two major tournament finals.

But defeats to Italy in 2021 and Luis de la Fuente’s superb Spanish side in Berlin on Sunday left Southgate without a trophy to show for a transformative stint.

While his contract was due to expire in December, Southgate has elected to step away immediately, with a new manager to lead England into the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England,” Southgate said in a statement. “It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“I joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight years as England men’s manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks.

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager ( Getty Images )

“I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation, and has been immense.

“I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.”

Southgate was appointed in November 2016 having been initially placed in temporary charge after Sam Allardyce’s resignation having previously worked with England’s under-21s.

He guided England to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, losing to Croatia in extra time, before steering the side to a first European Championship final on home soil three years later.

Gareth Southgate led England to four major tournaments ( PA Archive )

A contract extension was signed ahead of the 2022 World Cup as England were knocked out in the last eight by France, and a fourth major tournament disappointment in Germany has brought the curtain down on his tenure.

“My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years,” Southgate added. “Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can.

“Thank you, England – for everything.”

Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the FA, has confirmed that work to appoint a successor is already underway.

“On behalf of English football, I would like to pay tribute to Gareth Southgate and to Steve Holland for everything they have achieved,” Bullingham said. “Over the last eight years they have transformed the England men’s team, delivering unforgettable memories for everyone who loves the Three Lions.

“We look back at Gareth’s tenure with huge pride – his contribution to the English game, including a significant role in player development, and in culturetransformation has been unique.

“The process for appointing Gareth’s successor is now under way and we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible. Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed.”