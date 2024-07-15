The one lesson England must learn from Spain after Euro 2024 heartbreak

Support truly

As Gareth Southgate tries to figure out what comes next, and whether he will stay as England manager, Spain know exactly what they’re going to do. That – other than celebrate being European champions – is to go for the 2026 World Cup with the same approach, the same idea.

It is the major difference between the teams, and the main reason that Spain won. That should be the lesson and legacy of Euro 2024. Ideology has won over pragmatism. England could look to how Spain have amplified the abilities of their players, enabling them to go out and perform convincingly. There is another way, that can finally bring that long-awaited trophy.

This isn’t to go back to the old days of talking about root-and-branch reform of infrastructure every time England lose, comparing them to who wins. The Football Association have already done the hard part, after all. That is part of the frustration here. England produced talent that might have created the best squad in the tournament – on paper at least – probably superior to Spain’s as a whole.

And yet Spain produced a much better team, in the truest sense of the word. There have been few better.

Spain have become only the second team in major tournament history to win seven games from seven in 90 minutes, after Brazil at the 2002 World Cup. As has been stated so often now, they weren’t just any seven games, either. They were essentially all of the next-best sides at Euro 2024. As victorious manager Luis De La Fuente said afterwards, “when you get France and then England, you wonder what else can be asked of these players”.

And yet Spain didn’t complain, didn’t let it get to them, didn’t talk about “the harder side of the draw”. They just went out and won, displaying the attitude necessary. That was despite their entire first-choice midfield by the end of the final. Rodri had to go off injured at half time, after Pedri got injured in the quarter-final and Gavi was ruled out earlier this year.

Spain still celebrated Euro 2024 glory despite their first-choice midfield being out injured ( Getty Images )

And yet it was still there that the game was won, Spain controlling possession and the game. That was complemented by the sharpest counter-pressing. It was what really made it so difficult for England, as they were so often forced backwards. One of the most frequent sights in the game was a Spanish player snapping away to quickly win the ball back.

“We stayed faithful to an idea,” as De La Fuente added.

Against that, Southgate almost seemed to be making it up as he went along. So much of their campaign was trial and error, from the midfield to the substitutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold started two games in central midfield and then wasn’t re-introduced. Conor Gallagher was frequently used early on then barely played at all in the latter stages. Cole Palmer’s first appearance had to wait until the end of the third group game, before he had England’s only real say in the final. Jarrod Bowen was subbed on in the first two games then not seen again.

One feeling around the squad was that Southgate made a late decision who was in his 26-man squad, then had to figure out how to utilise them on the fly. A phrase used, that strikes such a contrast with Spain, was that Southgate didn’t seem to have a “clear idea” of what to do.

This most manifested in attack. England’s forward play became dependent on individual inspiration and moments of magic, as illustrated by the low xG for so many of their goals. Other than a half-hour against the Netherlands, there was no extended spell of English pressure or creation. There was never a siege. Ultimately, England didn’t really play to the strengths of their attackers. It was like they were mostly just trying not to lose. It didn’t fit anything greater.

England were forced to rely on individual moments of inspiration, such as Ollie Watkins’s winner against the Netherlands ( The FA via Getty Images )

Spain were clearly out to win, as they released their forward players. This squad, led by Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, are now definitely part of something greater. They are part of a legacy that has brought four European Championships but also four major trophies out of 10 since Spain properly introduced this ideology in 2008. That is five trophies if you extend it to the women’s game, and there were parallels there with how Spain expressed an idea while England ground their way through.

This is what should be most galling for Southgate. While he has attempted to gradually inch England closer to glory, other teams have fallen and risen and won more trophies. Spain haven’t even won a World Cup knockout match while Southgate has been in the England job but here they are with the major trophy that England crave. The same is true of the last side to beat England to a trophy – Euro 2020 champions Italy.

Southgate hasn’t yet ended those years of hurt. He has instead been responsible for a record that is a huge historical improvement for England but that won’t be remembered positively. They have become the first country to lose two consecutive European Championship finals.

Now, as England again go so close, they actually feel further away. By playing a team that must perform within relatively rigid lines, Southgate has come up to his own limits. Maybe that is what’s missing. Maybe that is why he should now consider leaving.

With Southgate having set the foundation and created the platform, England perhaps need a more progressive coach who can bring more out of the attackers. In other words, closer to an idea.

Gareth Southgate may have reached the limit of how far he can take England ( PA Wire )

There is something bigger for the game there, too. It might actually be better for football that the Spanish approach won. This is an argument that has now spread a lot around Europe.

Winning tournaments still has a legacy in that regard – coaches and football associations copy what they see works. It’s what Southgate himself did after witnessing Portugal triumph in 2016 and France in 2018. Except, it’s now going to be at least eight years since that more conservative, moments-based approach won a trophy.

Coaches and federations will now copy what Spain have done and that will be amplified by the reality that this is the style of football most people would rather watch.

It might be an idea for England to look at that. It might finally make the difference.