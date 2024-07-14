Support truly

Spain battled past England in the final of Euro 2024, with Mikel Oyarzabal winning La Roja their fourth European Championship in Berlin.

Both sides traded blows without creating anything of note in a cagey first half, with the Three Lions forced to concede plenty of possession as Spain looked to impose themselves early on. England played deep and threatened on the counter, but neither side could click in attack in the first 45.

But the second half started in the worst possible way for Gareth Southgate’s side, with Lamine Yamal losing Luke Shaw and laying it off for an easy finish for Nico Williams. Spain pressed and Southgate answered with two subs, and with 73 minutes on the clock a promising England attack ended with Bellingham laying it back to Cole Palmer, who side-footed past Simon.

A tense match looked like it was heading to extra-time before Oyarzabal, who had replaced Morata, stepped up to the plate, nipped in behind Guehi and Stones and tucked home the winner after a great pass from Cucurella. Hopes dashed for England once again, and the Three Lions are forced to look to the future again.

But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:

ENGLAND (3-4-2-1)

Jordan Pickford – 7

Collected the high ball well a few times in the first half, and overall did what was needed. Couldn’t have done much about the goal, but made a brilliant save from Yamal later on.

Kyle Walker – 5

Was solid both in defence and attack in the first 45, but had a lot more defending to do in the second half. Not as effective in attack in the second half, and despite forming a very effective partnership with Saka down the right flank, he was caught out for both goals.

John Stones – 6

Brilliant defending 1-v-1 early on against Williams, and helped Guehi out to stop Morata too. Overall was good in marshalling the defence, and was unlucky to be playing Oyarzabal on side for the second Spain goal.

Marc Guehi – 5

Dealt with Morata and Yamal well on the whole and was so unlucky not to get a late equaliser. Oyarzabal lost him for the second goal, when his concentration seemed to have gone for a split second.

Guehi was unlucky not to score a later equaliser ( Getty Images )

Bukayo Saka – 6

Occupied Cucurella well and created chances down the right, including the equalising goal. Helped out very well in defence too, but like the rest of the squad just lacked that final touch in and around the box.

Declan Rice – 5

Several important early interventions, but sloppy in his passing early on .Tends to shine more in games like this, when England don’t dominate possession, but lost the ball several times and struggled when Southgate put the defensive burden on him late on.

Kobbie Mainoo – 5

Couldn’t really get involved in the early stages, but a few well-timed challenges got England out of trouble and helped create attacks. Came in and out of the game but couldn’t make a telling contribution, and came off after 70 minutes.

Luke Shaw – 5

Let Yamal know he was there early on, and won the first few battles, but was evaded by the youngster for the Spain goal. Offered very little in attack throughout, but still justified his selection.

Luke Shaw justified his inclusion in the first half, but lost Yamal when England conceded ( Getty Images )

Jude Bellingham – 6

Was very lively in the early stages but couldn’t find that last bit of quality until he laid off a great assist to Palmer. Showed some flashes of brilliance but once again was burdened by the manager’s system and tactics.

Phil Foden – 5

Another disappointing day for the City man. Did nothing wrong but just couldn’t take control or deliver that final bit of quality. Another victim of the system and tactics, as has been the case throughout Euro 2024.

Harry Kane – 5

A rash challenge meant he was booked early on, and that was his biggest involvement. Couldn’t stretch the back four, and though he did have a potentially dangerous shot blocked, was often too deep to affect the game. Replaced around the hour mark.

Substitutes:

Ollie Watkins – 6

Couldn’t make his mark on the game despite stretching the defence better than Kane. Wasn’t his fault, as England faded.

Cole Palmer – 7

Took the game to Spain from the moment he came on, and originally shone as he was deployed more centrally. Took his goal brilliantly, but wasn’t unable to do much else as England faded.

Palmer replaced Kobbie Mainoo and scored within three minutes of coming on ( Getty Images )

Ivan Toney – N/A

SPAIN (4-2-3-1)

Unai Simon – 6

Was rarely troubled by England and couldn’t do anything for the goal as it deflected past him. Solid overall.

Dani Carvajal – 6

Was struggling early on to deal with the threat down the left, but regrouped and used his street smarts and general experience to good effect. Limited England to few chances down his wing.

Robin Le Normand – 6

Closed Kane out of the game early on and dovetailed well with Laporte. Passing and overall defending was solid, and couldn’t have done anything about the goal.

Aymeric Laporte – 7

Read the game well on several occasions to prevent good England chances. Carried and passed as well as always, and looked comfortable throughout.

Marc Cucurella – 7

Had some problems dealing with Saka down the left, but overall did very well and then hit back with a brilliant assist for the winning goal.

Cucurella delivered the assist for the winning goal ( Getty Images )

Rodri – 6

Was always there in defence as he usually is, and made a great block on Kane’s shot late in the first 45. Tried injecting some pace into the attack but to no avail. Was forced off at half-time.

Fabian Ruiz – 7

His constant presence in defence and attack was similar to Rodri, but he offered a lot more in attack and linked phases well. Was among the players of the tournament overall.

Lamine Yamal – 7

The 17-year-old ooked a bit lost in the first half as Shaw got the better of him, but lost his man well for the goal and laid a great assist on a plate for Williams. From then on he improved dramatically with plenty of innovation in attack, and was unlucky not to score himself.

Yamal was a constant threat in the second half, and wa unlucky not to score ( Getty Images )

Dani Olmo – 6

Didn’t quite click for him in attack but was very close to creating a great chance on two occasions. Made a great clearance off the line from Guehi’s header late on.

Nico Williams – 8

Was a constant threat down the left and even though he met his match in Walker on several occasions, it was a great run for his goal and he took it well.

Nico Williams scored the opener after a lovely assist from Yamal ( Getty Images )

Alvaro Morata – 6

Failed to make his mark on the game and was guilty of making the wrong decision on a couple of occasions. Could’ve done better with one opportunity and lost possession several times, but finally has the major honour his career probably deserves.

Substitutes:

Martin Zubimendi – 7

Deputised well for Rodri, and there was little – if any – difference in the quality of midfield when he came on. Dovetailed well with Ruiz.

Mikel Oyarzabal – 8

Wasn’t as much of a handful overall as Morata but then made the brilliant run for the goal and finished with aplomb.

Nacho Fernandez – 6

Came on to help shore up the defence and did his job when called upon.

Mikel Merino – N/A