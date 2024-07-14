✕ Close You are an England fan watching Euro 2024 final inside Olympiastadion

England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final tonight as the Three Lions bid to win a first major men’s trophy for 58 years and make history.

After coming so close to glory at the last Euros, losing to Italy in a heartbreaking penalty shootout, Gareth Southgate has another chance to end England’s long wait. His captain Harry Kane has also been heavily criticised throughout the tournament, and Kane is desperate to win the first trophy of his career in glorious style this evening.

England’s route to the final in Berlin has been a rollercoaster ride: Jude Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick prevented a dismal defeat by Slovakia, before a tense penalty shootout victory over Switzerland and Ollie Watkins’ pinpoint 90th-minute winner to stun the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

Now they face a talented Spain side inspired by the brilliant teenaged winger Lamine Yamal, and England will have to be at their best as they chase a famous triumph. Follow all the build-up and team news from England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final below: