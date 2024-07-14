England v Spain LIVE: Euro 2024 score updates as Bukayo Saka leads bright Three Lions in Berlin final
England take on Spain for the chance to become champions of Europe as the Three Lions dream of a first major men’s trophy since the 1966 World Cup
England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final tonight as the Three Lions bid to win a first major men’s trophy for 58 years and make history.
After coming so close to glory at the last Euros, losing to Italy in a heartbreaking penalty shootout, Gareth Southgate has another chance to end England’s long wait. His captain Harry Kane has also been heavily criticised throughout the tournament, and Kane is desperate to win the first trophy of his career in glorious style this evening.
England’s route to the final in Berlin has been a rollercoaster ride: Jude Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick prevented a dismal defeat by Slovakia, before a tense penalty shootout victory over Switzerland and Ollie Watkins’ pinpoint 90th-minute winner to stun the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
Now they face a talented Spain side inspired by the brilliant teenaged winger Lamine Yamal, and England will have to be at their best as they chase a famous triumph. Follow all the build-up and team news from England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final below:
England 0-0 Spain
21 mins: England defend well as Spain look to get the ball out to Nico Williams who just wants to take on Walker and Saka. They poke the ball to Foden who holds it up before getting fouled by Marc Cucurella.
England 0-0 Spain
20 mins: Dani Carvajal gets some possession on the right wing and curls an okay cross into the box. Alvaro Morata makes a run for it but the ball comes too close to Jordan Pickford who plucks it out of the air.
England 0-0 Spain
18 mins: This is better from England. Luke Shaw switches the ball out to Saka who lays it across the edge of the box for Declan Rice to take a shot.
Rodri puts the block in but England recycle the ball. Shaw swings in another cross as Foden darts to the near post. He flicks it on but the Spanish defenders manage to work it away.
England v Spain begins as millions watch around Europe
The fans are enjoying the early exchanges in this final, in Berlin and elsewhere:
England 0-0 Spain
16 mins: Nice!
Great work from England who feed the ball over to Saka. He brings it inside before offloading to Walker. Walker sends in a cross and wins a corner.
Phil Foden delivers it but doesn’t beat the first defender Alvaro Morata who hooks it away.
England 0-0 Spain
14 mins: Kyle Walker has hobbled back onto the pitch and is limping around as Kieran Trippier is sent out to warm up by Gareth Southgate.
Jude Bellingham runs the ball out of danger and wins a throw in for England near the halfway line.
England 0-0 Spain
12 mins: Wow!
Kyle Walker looks in a bit of trouble after an attempted tackle on Fabian Ruiz. Nico Williams gets the ball and dribbles into the box. He shifts to the left and looks to shoot but John Stones in front of him and makes the block.
Great defending and perfectly timed by Stones. The England fans won’t be liking this start though, Spain are in the ascendancy.
England 0-0 Spain
11 mins: Spain’s press will be a problem for England. Four Spanish players sit between Jordan Pickford, John Stones and the rest of England’s midfielders meaning it’s a risky pass to beat the press.
From a free kick just inside Spain’s half, England send a cross into the box. Stones gets a head to it but Marc Guehi is punished for a foul in the build-up.
England 0-0 Spain
9 mins: Saka and Kyle Walker combine to take the ball off Nico Williams as he looks to come into the box. The ball rolls over to Fabian Ruiz but Declan Rice is there to tackle him and win a throw in for England.
The Three Lions have been under pressure in these early stages but they’re defending as a unit and need to keep that up.
England 0-0 Spain
7 mins: Throughout this tournament England have managed to control the ball and have seen the most possession in games. That is going to be different tonight.
Spain will be better on the ball and as such they’ll be in control more often. England will need to be patient and direct when they turn it over.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments