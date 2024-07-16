Watch: Gareth Southgate’s first press conference as England manager

Footage of Gareth Southgate's first press conference as England manager has resurfaced following the news that the Three Lions boss is to step down from his role after almost eight years in charge.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (16 July) following the team’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday, Southgate described the job as the "honour of his life."

In his first conference as interim manager in 2016, Southgate spoke of his decision to keep Wayne Rooney as captain and an upcoming match against Malta.