Gareth Southgate has decided to step down as England manager following defeat to Spain in a tightly contested Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

He announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the Football Association on Tuesday morning.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” he said. “But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.””

Speculation has begun as to who will succeed Southgate, with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe already linked with the post in the immediate aftermath.

Follow all the latest reaction after Southgate’s decision and the FA’s pursuit of a new manager below: