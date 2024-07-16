Gareth Southgate LIVE: Reaction as England manager resigns and FA begins search for next coach
The Three Lions boss has opted to step aside and a new manager is now set to take over ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with Eddie Howe the early favourite to succeed him
Gareth Southgate has decided to step down as England manager following defeat to Spain in a tightly contested Euro 2024 final in Berlin.
He announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the Football Association on Tuesday morning.
“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” he said. “But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.””
Speculation has begun as to who will succeed Southgate, with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe already linked with the post in the immediate aftermath.
Follow all the latest reaction after Southgate’s decision and the FA’s pursuit of a new manager below:
Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat
Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.
Southgate’s tenure comes to an end after nearly eight years in charge, guiding England to four major tournaments.
The 53-year-old oversaw 102 matches, winning 61 and losing just 17 during his time in charge, becoming the first manager to lead England’s men to two major tournament finals.
But defeats to Italy in 2021 and Luis de la Fuente’s superb Spanish side in Berlin on Sunday left Southgate without a trophy to show for a transformative stint.
Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat
Southgate has elected to step down after defeat to Spain in Berlin
Who should replace Gareth Southgate as England manager? Join The Independent Debate
Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager, and speculation has already begun about who will take on his job.
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe have both been linked with the post in the aftermath of Southgate’s announcement.
Now we want to know if you think it was the right time for Southgate to step down. Who can lead England’s men to victory in the 2026 World Cup?
Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.
Tell us who should replace Gareth Southgate as England manager
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe have already been linked with the post – but are they the right fit to lead the England men’s team to victory?
Gareth Southgate’s England tenure by numbers
In all, Gareth Southgate took charge of 102 matches as England manager, winning 61, drawing 24 and losing 17. At major tournaments (the World Cup and Euros), Southgate‘s side won 14, drawn seven and lost five of 26 games for a 53.8 per cent win rate, scoring 44 goals and conceding 20.
England averaged 2.1 goals per game during his eight-year stint, while Southgate utilised 99 players. 66 debuts were handed out, with Harry Kane earning 81 caps as the manager’s most-used player.
England highs and lows under Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate suffered European Championship final heartache again with a 2-1 defeat against Spain in Berlin and announced his decision to step down as manager on Tuesday.
England came up agonisingly short at the last hurdle for the second tournament running as Mikel Oyarzabal fired a late winner after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams’ opener.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the highs and lows of Southgate’s reign.
England highs and lows under Gareth Southgate
Southgate announced his decision to leave as manager on Tuesday.
Gareth Southgate is right – England need a new chapter
Gareth Southgate has decided his future. It was described as 50-50 before the Euro 2024 final, with the run to the Euro 2024 final Berlin tempting him to stay. But after losing to Spain, the mood was naturally much gloomier.
It’s time for Gareth Southgate to go
The Three Lions fell short in Berlin against Spain and their superior idea, Miguel Delaney writes, meaning the time is right for Southgate to leave and allow somebody else to finish the job
Prince of Wales sends message to Gareth Southgate after England manager steps down
“Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the FA, but as an England fan,” the Prince of Wales says on X. “Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024.
“Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W.”
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola tipped to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager
Jurgen Klopp has been tipped by Gary Lineker to succeed Gareth Southgate with the England manager departing after the crushing Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.
The former Liverpool manager is currently out of work after walking away from Anfield to take a break from management.
The German was approached by the United States ahead of a World Cup on home soil in 2026, with Gregg Berhalter dismissed after a group stage exit from the Copa America, but quickly rebuffed the opportunity for talks.
Klopp tipped by Lineker to replace Southgate as England manager
The German is currently out of work after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, while Southgate’s future remains uncertain after defeat in the Euro 2024 final to Spain
FA provides update on next England manager as Gareth Southgate resigns
The Football Association (FA) has begun the process of replacing Gareth Southgate after the England manager stepped down on Tuesday, and the organisation has said “an interim solution” is “in place if it is needed”.
Southgate announced on Tuesday (16 July) that he would not be continuing as England manager, following eight years in charge and a loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.
The former Three Lions player became the only coach to lead the men’s team to two finals, and the only one to guide an England team to a final on foreign soil. However, England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy in London and the 2024 final to Spain in Berlin.
FA provides update on next England manager as Gareth Southgate resigns
Southgate stepped down on Tuesday, two days after the Three Lions lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reacts to Gareth Southgate’s England departure
Memorable matches of Gareth Southgate’s eight-year England tenure
Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager, two days after his team suffered European Championship heartbreak once again with a second straight defeat in the final.
Spain were 2-1 winners in the Euro 2024 showpiece in Berlin, three years on from Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph on penalties at Wembley.
Here are six of the most memorable matches from his time in charge:
Memorable matches of Gareth Southgate’s eight-year England tenure
The former defender led England to the final of the last two European Championships.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments