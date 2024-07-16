FA provides update on next England manager as Gareth Southgate resigns

Support truly

The Football Association (FA) has begun the process of replacing Gareth Southgate after the England manager stepped down on Tuesday, and the organisation has said “an interim solution” is “in place if it is needed”.

Southgate announced on Tuesday (16 July) that he would not be continuing as England manager, following eight years in charge and a loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

The former Three Lions player became the only coach to lead the men’s team to two finals, and the only one to guide an England team to a final on foreign soil. However, England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy in London and the 2024 final to Spain in Berlin.

After Southgate, 53, announced his departure on Tuesday, FA CEO Mark Bullingham said: “The process for appointing Gareth’s successor is now under way and we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible.

“Our Uefa Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed. We know there will be inevitable speculation, but we won’t be commenting further on our process until we appoint.”

Among those to have been linked with the job are Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter, England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel. Carsley guided the U21 team to the European Championship trophy last summer.

Bullingham also said: “On behalf of English football, I would like to pay tribute to Gareth Southgate and to [assistant coach] Steve Holland for everything they have achieved.

“Over the last eight years, they have transformed the England men’s team, delivering unforgettable memories for everyone who loves the Three Lions. We look back at Gareth’s tenure with huge pride – his contribution to the English game, including a significant role in player development, and in culture transformation has been unique.

Mark Bullingham (left), CEO of the FA, at a 2021 press conference with Gareth Southgate ( The FA via Getty Images )

“However, it is his record of winning tournament games which is most extraordinary. In the 25 tournaments post-1966 before Gareth took charge, we had won seven knockout games. In his four tournaments we have won nine. So, in his eight years, he has won more games that really matter than in the previous 50 years.

“And of course, we have had strong tournament performances throughout their tenure. We came so close to winning the Euros in London and securing the first trophy for our men’s team for over 50 years – and came so close again in Berlin on Sunday.

“Before Gareth, our longest time ranked in the top five in the world was seven months. In his tenure we have been ranked there for six years.

Gareth has made the impossible job possible and laid strong foundations for future success. He is held in the highest regard by the players, the backroom team, by everyone at the FA and across the world of football. We are very proud of everything Gareth and Steve achieved for England, and will be forever grateful to them.”

England’s defeat by Spain, a 2-1 loss, saw the men’s team’s wait for a major trophy continue, with their lone triumph having come at the 1966 World Cup.