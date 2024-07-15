Who will be the next England manager? Latest odds to replace Gareth Southgate

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Graham Potter is the odds-on favourite to succeed Gareth Southgate should the England manager leave his role after Euro 2024 final defeat.

Southgate’s future is in doubt after falling short at a fourth major tournament, with his side beaten in back-to-back European Championship finals.

The 53-year-old’s contract is due to expire in December, but Southgate may elect to leave beforehand to give the Football Association (FA) time to appoint a replacement.

A number of high-profile managers are in the frame if England do seek a new man to take them to the 2026 World Cup.

Potter, out of work since leaving Chelsea in April of last year, is listed at evens by several major bookmakers.

Mauricio Pochettino, another former Chelsea manager, is highly touted having left his role at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The Argentine worked closely with Harry Kane and Kyle Walker, England’s captain and vice-captain in Germany, while Tottenham boss.

Eddie Howe, who has done strong work at Newcastle, is listed at 7/2 by Betfair. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is perhaps an ambitious shout at 15/2, while Jurgen Klopp, who has turned down an approach from the United States about their vacancy, might be viewed similarly at 14/1.

Betfair: Next permanent England manager

Graham Potter: Evens

Mauricio Pochettino: 5/2

Eddie Howe: 7/2

Pep Guardiola: 15/2

Lee Carsley: 9/1

Jurgen Klopp: 14/1

Steven Gerrard, Thomas Tuchel, Ange Postecoglou: 20/1

Jose Mourinho, Steve Cooper, Steve Holland, Sarina Wiegman: 25/1

Frank Lampard, Brendan Rodgers, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, Will Still: 33/1

Zinedine Zidane, Sean Dyche, Gary O’Neil: 40/1

Roy Hodgson, David Moyes, Scott Parker, Rob Edwards: 50/1