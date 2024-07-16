✕ Close Spain lift Euro 2024 trophy after win against England

Gareth Southgate considers his England future after falling at the final hurdle once again with defeat to Spain in a tightly-contested Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

The loss, a second successive final defeat in the Euros, raises questions about the future of the manager after four tournaments in charge.

Speculation has begun that Southgate will move on before the 2026 World Cup and there are new candidates emerging as to who will replace him with former Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp and current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on the wishlist.

The FA may be looking for a manager with a more attacking philosophy to fully unlock a talented squad and build on the platform created by the current Three Lions boss, after he led them from the doldrums of a humiliating Euro 2016 loss to Iceland to consistently competing at the business end of tournaments.

The Three Lions came so close to glory at the last Euros, losing to Italy in a heartbreaking penalty shootout at Wembley, and fell behind in Berlin as Nico Williams gave Spain the lead before Jordan Pickford was forced into a stunning save to deny Lamine Yamal.

Follow all the latest fallout from England v Spain