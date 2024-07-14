Chris Kamara heaps praise on Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 tactics

Chris Kamara has heaped praise on Gareth Southgate's tactics in the Euro 2024 tournament as England prepare to face Spain for the final on Sunday, 14 July.

The legendary pundit and former footballer declared "Every decision [he] has made has worked" as he joined fans in Berlin for the clash.

"Hopefully tonight, exactly the same," Kamara added.

The Three Lions face Spain at the Olympiastadion on Sunday evening as they aim to win a first major men’s trophy in 58 years.