Lionel Messi left in tears at Copa America final after horror ankle injury

Lionel Messi was left in tears after suffering a nasty ankle injury during Argentina’s 1-0 win over Colombia in the Copa America final.

Messi was substituted in the 66th minute at Hard Rock Stadium having battled on for half an hour after appearing to initially sustain the injury during the first half.

The Argentina captain appeared to be hampered by the issue after receiving treatment following a heavy collision with Santiago Arias.

Messi had hoped to guide his side to a third major trophy in succession on familiar turf in Miami, the city he now calls home.

But with the problem not resolving itself, Lionel Scaloni was forced to replace the 37-year-old with Nicolas Gonzalez as both sides sought a winner.

Lionel Messi was forced off during the second half in Miami ( AFP via Getty Images )

Images subsequently showed significant swelling and ice wrapped around Messi’s ankle as he fought off tears to watch Lautaro Martinez snatch victory in extra time.

It meant three tournament successes in a row for Scaloni’s side having won the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 between back-to-back Copa America triumphs.

“Messi had to leave because of that ankle problem but finally we were able to give him some joy,” said Angel Di Maria, who jointly lifted the trophy alongside captain Messi and Otamendi at the presentation ceremony.

“The truth is, this was written, it was this way. I dreamed it, I dreamed that I would arrive to the final and win it and retire in this way.

Messi’s ankle was swollen and wrapped in ice ( REUTERS )

“I have so many beautiful feelings and I am eternally grateful to this generation and today I am leaving in this way with a title.”

Di Maria had confirmed ahead of the final that he was playing his last international game, but Messi is yet to confirm his plans for the future.

The former Barcelona star swapped Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami last year but has continued to be a key figure for his national side.