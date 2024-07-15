Gareth Southgate not discussing his England future after Euro final loss

Gareth Southgate says “now is not the time to decide” his future at England following their 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The manager discussed how “incredible” his players had been throughout the tournament in Germany, but admitted the best team won in the end.

“I need to have those conversations with important people behind the scenes”, he told reporters of if he’ll remain manager during a press conference after the game.

“I’m obviously not going to discuss that publicly first.”