France files legal complaint over ‘racist’ song from Argentina players

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The French football federation (FFF) has vowed to file a complaint with Fifa amid a row over “racist and discriminatory remarks” by Argentina players against the French team after the Copa America final.

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who plays for Chelsea, posted a video of Argentina players appearing to sing about French players with African heritage. Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida.

France defender Wesley Fofana, who is also Fernandez's teammate at Chelsea, shared the video on social media on Tuesday calling it an act of “uninhibited racism".

The "derogatory chants" single out French players with family connections across a number of African nations and who hold a French passport.

“Given the seriousness of these shocking remarks, which are contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the FFF president has decided to contact its Argentinian counterpart and Fifa directly to file a legal complaint for racist and discriminatory remarks,” the French football body said in a statement.

It said the FFF president Philippe Diallo condemns in the "strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made against the players of the France team as part of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team".

Chelsea have also initiated their own investigation, according to reports.

Following the backlash, Fernandez shared an apology note on Instagram. "The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words," he wrote.

"I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.

"That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

The derogatory chant reportedly dates back to the 2022 World Cup when Argentina beat France in the final, where it was sung by French fans.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said football and its 211 national federations must have a zero-tolerance approach to racism and in May committed to relaunching a task force to monitor incidents.