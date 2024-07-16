Eddie Howe in line to be next England manager after Gareth Southgate resigns

Support truly

The Football Association will prioritise a coach attuned to English football culture over nationality after Gareth Southgate stepped down as manager. The 53-year-old took a quick decision after a few days’ reflection and talks with senior executives, with the association starting the search for a new boss.

Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and under-21 manager Lee Carsley are among those currently at the top of the list. Jurgen Klopp would be a consideration, but is not currently interested in returning to the game, having flatly refused an offer from the United States.

The names illustrate how the FA are willing to take a different approach to previous searches, and almost a middle way between an English manager and the biggest names possible. Given how crucial Southgate was to transforming the culture around the national team, the FA would want any candidate to continue that work. That would inevitably involve an appreciation of the nuances around England, which Pochettino naturally has given that his Tottenham Hotspur provided the nucleus of Southgate’s first tournament squad, for the 2018 World Cup.

Eddie Howe is a likely option for the FA should Gareth Southgate decide to stand down as England boss. ( Action Images via Reuters )

It is still Howe who is seen as one of the likeliest candidates, although he is also the only one from those five names currently in a job outside the FA. Carsley has long been discussed as a potential senior manager due to his success with the under-21s, winning last year’s European Championship, and is understood to have turned down the Irish senior job partly on that basis.

It could well be considered too early, however, whereas Howe is one of those who has dealt with greater pressures given Newcastle United’s rise since the Saudi Arabian takeover of the club. The recent changes there could also mean Howe is more open to a move. Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s departure as directors means there is set to be a direction change at St James’ Park, and they were the two who were most behind Howe’s appointment. The relative uncertainty at least means Howe could more deeply consider a change.

Potter would be an easier appointment given he is currently out of work, and there has been a feeling at some clubs he has turned down other offers in case the English job comes up during what would be a rare window. There might be some questions over how he handled the public side of the Chelsea job, given that England - and especially England at an international tournament - brings much more intense scrutiny.

Southgate repeatedly mentioned the extent of the focus on him - right up to “ridicule” throughout Euro 2024, which played a big part in his decision to walk away.