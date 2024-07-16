Southgate’s legacy will be joy he brought to watching England, says Miguel Delaney

Gareth Southgate's legacy will be the joy he brought to watching England again, Miguel Delaney, Chief Football Writer at The Independent has concluded following the announcement that the Three Lions boss would be stepping down from his role.

After almost eight years in charge, Southgate issued a statement on Tuesday (16 July) following the team’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

"Southgate did say to us on Friday he wants to win so bad it hurts. Now he has to live with that pain, but I suppose his legacy is that he brought joy back to watching England again," Delaney said.