Gareth Southgate has explained his decision to pick Luke Shaw over Kieran Trippier for England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Shaw has played in relief so far from the bench, with Trippier deputising out-of-position at left-back throughout the tournament.

But Southgate explained how Shaw’s inclusion will offer an extra dimension in attack against La Roja, while also praising the Newcastle defender’s contribution until this point.

“He’s been on the road to coming back, we managed his minutes as well as we could and he gives us balance on the left side, Kieran has been an incredible soldier for us,” Southgate told ITV Sport.

Luke Shaw inspects the pitch ahead of the Euro 2024 final ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

“Yes, no question [Shaw gives Spain a problem], we've got to use the ball well today. Spain keep possession well, but so do we and we've got a goal threat. Moving the ball well through their press is key to the game. We've found ways to win.

“Any team that scores late goals is a good side. It breeds confidence in the group.

“We're here to give them the best night of their lives. We know what it means to everybody at home. It's a privilege and let's make it count.”

Gary Neville agreed with the decision, stating: “We talk about balance, Trippier on the left side cutting in on his right foot. Shaw will give us that.”

While Roy Keane added: "It’s worth a gamble, to bring him back. Trippier has done a good job but they need to do better, and Shaw brings that.

“If they got back, Gareth to not take another left-back, but it's worked out well and Gareth is very clever.”