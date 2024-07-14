Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Europe’s best strikers have been vying for individual honours as well as team success as they aim to top the scoring charts at Euro 2024.

The quadrennial continental tournament is currently taking place in Germany with many of the world’s top marksmen on show and battling it out for the Golden Boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the leading scorer in competition history with five goals at Euro 2020 taking his overall aggregate to 14 and sealing the Golden Boot in the process, as his assist saw him edge the comparatively unheralded Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic, who also netted on five occasions during the tournament. However, he flopped entirely in this summer’s edition, failing to score a single goal and missing a penalty en route to a quarter-final exit.

Footballing greats such as Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Alan Shearer and Gerd Muller are among those who have won the prestigious prize throughout the history of the Euros, and the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Dani Olmo are hoping to join them this time around.

It hasn’t been an extremely high-scoring campaign so far in individual terms, but that just means there are still some in the running who haven’t had a prolific tournament – one big game in front of goal could change everything.

N.B. If players are tied on the same number of goals, the award will NOT be decided by assists as previously presumed; the award will be shared by all players with that number of goals. That means, ahead of Sunday’s final, the award could be (bafflingly) shared between six scorers. See below...*denotes players still in the tournament.

Euro 2024 top scorers

Player (nation) Goals Assists Dani Olmo* (Spain) 3 2 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) 3 1 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) 3 1 Harry Kane* (England) 3 0 Jamal Musiala (Germany) 3 0 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) 3 0 Fabian Ruiz* (Spain) 2 2 Kai Havertz (Germany) 2 1 Jude Bellingham* (England) 2 0 Razvan Marin (Romania) 2 0 Niclas Fullkrug (Germany) 2 0 Donyell Malen (Netherlands) 2 0 Merih Demiral (Turkey) 2 0 Florian Wirtz (Germany) 2 0

Which players have won the European Championship Golden Boot in the past?