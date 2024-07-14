Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Euro 2024 Golden Boot standings: Harry Kane, Dani Olmo and Jude Bellingham battle to be top scorer

The race for the Golden Boot is set to go down to the final

Luke Baker
Sunday 14 July 2024 18:42
Comments
Close
Sea of orange as Dutch fans march to stadium ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final vs England

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Europe’s best strikers have been vying for individual honours as well as team success as they aim to top the scoring charts at Euro 2024.

The quadrennial continental tournament is currently taking place in Germany with many of the world’s top marksmen on show and battling it out for the Golden Boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the leading scorer in competition history with five goals at Euro 2020 taking his overall aggregate to 14 and sealing the Golden Boot in the process, as his assist saw him edge the comparatively unheralded Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic, who also netted on five occasions during the tournament. However, he flopped entirely in this summer’s edition, failing to score a single goal and missing a penalty en route to a quarter-final exit.

Footballing greats such as Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Alan Shearer and Gerd Muller are among those who have won the prestigious prize throughout the history of the Euros, and the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Dani Olmo are hoping to join them this time around.

It hasn’t been an extremely high-scoring campaign so far in individual terms, but that just means there are still some in the running who haven’t had a prolific tournament – one big game in front of goal could change everything.

N.B. If players are tied on the same number of goals, the award will NOT be decided by assists as previously presumed; the award will be shared by all players with that number of goals. That means, ahead of Sunday’s final, the award could be (bafflingly) shared between six scorers. See below...*denotes players still in the tournament.

Euro 2024 top scorers

Player (nation)

Goals

Assists

Dani Olmo* (Spain)

3

2

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

3

1

Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

3

1

Harry Kane* (England)

3

0

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

3

0

Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

3

0

Fabian Ruiz* (Spain)

2

2

Kai Havertz (Germany)

2

1

Jude Bellingham* (England)

2

0

Razvan Marin (Romania)

2

0

Niclas Fullkrug (Germany)

2

0

Donyell Malen (Netherlands)

2

0

Merih Demiral (Turkey)

2

0

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

2

0

Which players have won the European Championship Golden Boot in the past?

Year

Player

Goals

2021

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

5

2016

Antoine Griezmann (France)

6

2012

Fernando Torres (Spain)

3

2008

David Villa (Spain)

4

2004

Milan Baros (Czech Republic)

5

2000

Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)/Savo Milosevic (Serbia & Montenegro)

5

1996

Alan Shearer (England)

5

1992

Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)/Tomas Brolin (Sweden)/Henrik Larsen (Denmark)/Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany)

3

1988

Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

5

1984

Michel Platini (France)

9

1980

Klaus Allofs (West Germany)

3

1976

Dieter Muller (West Germany)

4

1972

Gerd Muller (West Germany)

4

1968

Dragan Dzajic (Yugoslavia)

2

1964

Ferenc Bene (Hungary)/Dezso Novak (Hungary)/Chus Pereda (Spain)

2

1960

Milan Galic (Yugoslavia)/Francois Heutte (France)/Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union)/Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia)/Victor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union)

2

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in