Declan Rice and England players react to Gareth Southgate’s England resignation

England players have paid tribute to Gareth Southgate after the manager stepped down from his role after eight years in charge.

Southgate resigned after England were beaten 2-1 by Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final in Berlin, a second heartbreaking final loss at the European Championship following defeat by Italy at Wembley three years ago.

The road to Berlin was not easy as England struggled to find the net and topped the group after scoring only two goals. Furious supporters hurled beer cups and insults at Southgate and, as his team selection was also questioned, he implored the fans to get behind the squad.

He departed on Tuesday saying it was time for “a new chapter” and the Football Association has begun its search for a successor to lead the team to the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Declan Rice, a stalwart for Southgate in midfield, posted on social media: “Thank you Gaffer. It's been a privilege to play for England under your guidance. Memories that will stay with me forever. All the best in your next adventure ❤️.”

Everton goalkeeper Pickford wrote on Instagram: “Completely gutted. This will hurt for a while. Appreciate everyone who supported us during the tournament and I’d like to thank all my teammates and staff for their work throughout.

“I also want to say a special thank you to the boss for always believing in me during his time with us and I would like to wish him all the best in his next steps. Thank you Gareth.”

Harry Maguire, who missed Euro 2024 through injury, wrote on Instagram: “You made us all believe again - memories that will last forever. Thankyou boss.”

The BBC presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker was critical of Southgate and his players throughout the tournament, calling the 1-1 draw with Denmark “s***” on a podcast and labelling the manager “tactically inept”. But on social media he praised Southgate for transforming the national team.

Writing on X, Lineker said: “Wishing Gareth Southgate all the very best in the future. He brought pride, respect and a togetherness to England that we hadn’t seen for a long time. He was close, very close to footballing immmortality and he always did the job with humility, decency and dignity. Thank you, Gareth.”

Former England defender turned pundit Gary Neville tweeted: “Thank you Gareth you did a great Job 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.”

And Neville’s fellow Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher hailed Southgate’s record as manager: “It’s been a great ride for all involved over the last eight years. Two finals, semi final & a quarter final in Gareth Southgate’s four tournaments is a very tough act to follow!”

Prince William, who is also the president of the FA, thanked Southgate for his service.

“Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024,” he said. “Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act.

“You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved.”