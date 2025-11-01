( Getty Images )

Ireland and New Zealand return to Chicago for an eagerly-anticipated clash that comes nine years after an historic Irish win over the All Blacks in the city.

It was 2016 when the pair last met at Soldier Field on an emotionally-charged day of history for Ireland, finally beating the world champions for the first time. It was a result that changed the shape of this rugby rivalry, with Ireland since going toe-to-toe with the All Blacks regularly - even if they have lost the last two encounters between the two teams.

Andy Farrell is back, however, from his British and Irish Lions sabbatical looking to steer Ireland to more success and quieten a few questions over the age profile of his squad. No doubt, he has a challenge getting his group up to speed against a New Zealand side relatively fresh from the Rugby Championship. While Scott Robertson’s All Blacks missed out on that title, there is plenty of quality in the ranks for this Stateside showdown.

