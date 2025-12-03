Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal hit with new setback as injury crisis deepens

Cristhian Mosquera was forced off against Brentford
Cristhian Mosquera was forced off against Brentford (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
  • Arsenal's defensive injury crisis deepened after Cristhian Mosquera was forced off during their Premier League match against Brentford.
  • Mosquera, a summer signing from Valencia, sustained an injury just before half-time after landing awkwardly following a header challenge.
  • This incident adds to the existing concerns, as first-choice centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are already sidelined.
  • Manager Mikel Arteta indicated that Saliba's injury is a minor 'niggle' expected to clear up in days, but Gabriel's thigh injury could keep him out until after Christmas.
  • Jurrien Timber replaced Mosquera, and Arsenal faces a significant challenge for their upcoming fixture against Aston Villa due to potential centre-back shortages.
