Conor Benn explains why Jake Paul can stun Anthony Joshua
- YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is scheduled to fight two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua this Friday in Miami.
- The contest, set for eight three-minute rounds with knockouts permitted, has drawn widespread criticism, with some labelling it a “money grab” and expressing concerns for Paul's safety.
- Paul, who has a 12-1 professional record, reportedly broke his nose during training for the bout, while Joshua claims he is fighting to “save boxing” alongside a substantial $50m prize purse.
- British boxer Conor Benn has warned Paul to “have the ambulance ready”, but told iFL TV that “anything can happen” and has given Paul a 10 per cent chance of pulling off a stunning upset.
- Joshua, a seasoned heavyweight with a 28-4 record, has previously faced top boxers and stands significantly taller than Paul, who defeated 58-year-old Mike Tyson last year.