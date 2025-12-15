Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anthony Joshua sends knockout warning to ‘deluded’ Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua believes he will knock out Jake Paul in the early stages of their fight
Anthony Joshua believes he will knock out Jake Paul in the early stages of their fight (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)
  • Anthony Joshua is scheduled to fight Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December, a match that has attracted considerable criticism from boxing purists.
  • Joshua, a twice unified heavyweight champion, sees himself as "saving boxing" and anticipates an early knockout victory, dismissing concerns for Paul's wellbeing, who he claims is “deluded”.
  • The British boxer highlighted Paul's capacity to draw new viewers to the sport, referencing the record-breaking audience for Paul's previous Netflix bout against Mike Tyson last year.
  • The event guarantees each fighter a $50 million prize purse and will be streamed live on Netflix, marking only the second boxing event for the platform.
  • Looking ahead, Joshua expressed a desire to potentially face Tyson Fury, though he remains wary given previous failed attempts to arrange the fight.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in