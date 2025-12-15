Anthony Joshua vows to ‘save boxing’ by beating Jake Paul in Netflix fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua is poised to step into the ring against YouTube sensation Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December, declaring himself the saviour of boxing.

The fight, which pits the twice unified heavyweight champion against the social media star, has already ignited a storm of criticism, with Deontay Wilder dismissing it as a “money grab” and others raising concerns for Paul’s safety.

Joshua is no stranger to crossover clashes after knocking out former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in just two rounds in March 2024.

The London 2012 Olympic gold medallist, returning after a year-long hiatus since his loss to Daniel Dubois, told Reuters he aims for another statement win.

"I've been called out of my hiatus to save boxing once again," Joshua added, "I'm the saviour. I saved boxing from Ngannou and now I have to save boxing from Jake Paul," embracing the symbolic weight of his surname.

Since his boxing debut in 2020, Paul has amassed a 12-1 record with seven knockout wins, facing influencers, basketball star Nate Robinson, and MMA champions including Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Such a record pales in comparison to Joshua, who has fought some of the heavyweight division’s greatest champions in Wladimir Klitschko and Oleksandr Usyk. At their November 21 face-off, 6’6" Joshua towered over 6’1" Paul, and the British veteran is expecting an easy payday.

"I’ve got to take the positives from this: I get to go home early," Joshua quipped, adding that it was not his responsibility to be concerned for a “deluded” Paul’s wellbeing in the eight-round, 10-ounce glove contest. "This is boxing. I can't go in there thinking about him. I'll think about myself. He’d do the same thing to me if he could."

Asked whether the bout would erode the integrity of the sport, Joshua told Reuters he wasn't paying attention to the criticism.

"I understand from the point of view of pugilist purists this shouldn't be happening," the 36-year-old explained.

"But God willing I live until I'm 70, I don't want to look back and say, ‘I wish I took the opportunity and I didn't do it because the purists said so.’"

The opportunity in question is a prize purse of $50 million guaranteed plus bonuses for each fighter, with the spectacle to become only the second boxing event broadcast live on Netflix.

The first fight put on by the streaming giant was Paul’s controversial win over heavyweight great Mike Tyson last year, which was also criticised for pushing the boundaries of safety in sport.

Aged 58 at the time of that fight, Tyson had not entered a boxing ring in almost two decades, and squared off against the then 27-year-old Paul after struggling with sciatica and even occasionally using a wheelchair.

Allegations of match-fixing were subsequently raised when Paul claimed he pulled his punches to let the Netflix main event go the distance.

What’s certain, however, is Paul’s ability to pull in viewers with the Tyson fight becoming the most streamed sporting event in history.

open image in gallery Joshua could finally face Tyson Fury next year (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Archive )

"Eyes are eyes and there's more eyes on the sport. There's no denying that," Joshua acknowledged, crediting Paul for bringing boxing to new audiences at a time when other combat sports such as MMA were encroaching on its market share.

As for what happens after the Paul bout, Joshua said he was not ruling out the possibility of coaxing former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury out of retirement to finally deliver the mega-fight boxing enthusiasts have waited over a decade to see.

"It's up to Fury. I’ve signed to fight him a number of times. I don't want to get my hopes up and be let down again."