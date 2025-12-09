Caroline Dubois signs with Jake Paul ahead of fight on Anthony Joshua undercard
Dubois has parted ways with Boxxer and will defend her WBC lightweight title on Netflix
Jake Paul has announced that Caroline Dubois has signed with his company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), as her deal with Boxxer comes to an end.
Paul announced the news on Tuesday, with the unbeaten Dubois due to make her MVP debut on 19 December – on the undercard of Paul’s fight with Anthony Joshua.
Dubois, 24, will defend the WBC women’s lightweight title against Camilla Panatta at Miami’s Kaseya Center, with the entire event streaming live on Netflix.
The news marks the end of Dubois’s deal with the promotional company Boxxer, which recently began airing its fights on the BBC after splitting from Sky Sports.
While Paul’s boxing career, in which the YouTuber has gone 12-1 as a professional, has proven controversial, he and MVP have largely received credit for their support of women’s boxing. Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner and Savannah Marshall are just a few of the high-profile women’s fighters under the MVP banner.
Dubois, who now joins those figures, said on Tuesday: “Signing with MVP is the next step in my career, I’m proud to be under their roster, and I believe they will be able to help me on my quest for greatness. The mission must be to become the face of women’s boxing.”
Meanwhile, Paul announced the news by highlighting Dubois’s connection to his upcoming opponent, Joshua. In September 2024, Dubois’s older brother Daniel knocked out “AJ” at Wembley Stadium, dropping his fellow Briton four times en route to victory.
“All I want is a fair fight,” tweeted Paul. “Even the odds. Joshua brought in Usyk. So only right I bring in Dubois. Had to be done.” Paul attached a video in which he teased approaching Daniel Dubois, only to contact Caroline instead.
In his tweet, Paul was referencing Joshua’s recent training with Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning, unified heavyweight champion, who holds two wins over Joshua and two over Daniel Dubois.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Joshua, who has not fought since his stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois, is a former two-time world heavyweight champion. The 36-year-old will face Paul, 28, in a professional heavyweight contest scheduled for eight three-minute rounds. Knockouts will be allowed, with both men wearing standard 10oz gloves.
American Paul last fought in June, outpointing former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In November 2024, Paul beat heavyweight legend Mike Tyson on points in a controversial fight, watched by a reported 60m households on Netflix.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments