Oleksandr Usyk adviser on whether Anthony Joshua will have Ukrainian in his corner vs Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua is not expected to have Oleksandr Usyk in his corner for December’s fight with Jake Paul, but the Ukrainian icon could be present for future bouts, according to one of his advisers.

On 19 December, Joshua will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in a professional contest in Miami. The heavyweight fight is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds in standard 10oz gloves, with knockouts allowed. Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, will be capped at 245lb the day before the fight, but there is no rehydration clause.

While the matchmaking itself is some of the strangest in boxing history, fans were also surprised by “AJ”’s revelation that he has been training with Usyk’s team in recent months. Joshua, 36, confirmed the news at a press conference with Paul, 28, on Friday, and it follows the Briton’s two world-title fights with Usyk in 2021 and 2022.

Usyk beat Joshua via decision on each occasion, as the former undisputed cruiserweight champion continued his journey to undisputed status at heavyweight. The Ukrainian, 38, ultimately achieved that goal in 2024 and again this year.

Joshua said at Friday’s press conference: “I won’t be trained by Ben Davison. I said that London’s a bit distracting to me. I was invited to train with Team Usyk, so we’ve been doing some good training in Spain. He’s one of the best in the world, [that’s] also down to his team.

“I don’t spar with Usyk. He’s been somewhere else, he’s in and out of camp, [but] Ben said: ‘One hundred per cent, that’s a great move [to join Team Usyk].’ They’re killing me, drilling me.”

Joshua also said “Igor” will be his head coach on 19 December, although it is unclear to whom he was referring. Yuri Tkachenko is the longtime trainer of Usyk.

In any case, Usyk’s friend and business partner Sergey Lapin has now addressed the situation, telling OLBG: “[His trainer is] not one person. It’s a team: a head coach, an assistant, and several strong specialists – a structural system where everyone is responsible for their part.

“AJ came over, he and Usyk worked together, but there was no sparring; Jake Paul isn’t a southpaw, so it didn’t make sense.”

Lapin was also asked whether Usyk will be in Joshua’s corner in the future, to which he said, “For championship fights, I think yes,” seemingly ruling out Usyk’s presence in Miami.

Joshua will carry a 28-4 (25 knockouts) record into his bout with Paul, who is 12-1 (7 KOs) as a pro. Most recently, in June, Paul outpointed former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – son of the legendary Chavez Sr.

That bout took place at cruiserweight, where Paul typically fights, but the American will face Joshua at heavyweight. Twelve months ago, Paul outpointed boxing legend Mike Tyson at heavyweight, with “Iron Mike” 58 years old at the time.

Joshua last fought in September 2024, suffering a brutal defeat by compatriot Daniel Dubois, who dropped AJ four times en route to victory.

Joshua remains linked with a long-awaited, all-British fight against Tyson Fury, who – like Dubois and AJ – has lost to Usyk twice.

Addressing the possibility of Usyk helping to train Joshua for a bout with Fury, Lapin said: “This link-up isn’t about one opponent, it’s about AJ’s development. And from what we’ve all heard, Fury has said he’s stepping away from boxing anyway.

“Everything is done step by step. There’s much more work ahead than talk. If that fight happens, the ring will give the only answer that matters.

“Nothing happens by accident. AJ is someone who’s always looking to grow, that’s why he reached out. He wants new solutions and honest work that can take him to the next level.

“All the focus is on the plan for the next steps. The work is ongoing, and the result will be seen in the fight [against Paul].”