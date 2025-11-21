Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua live: Bizarre fight rivals to come face-to-face at first press conference

Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, will fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer in December

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Friday 21 November 2025 16:21 GMT
Comments
Jake Paul reveals he wants Anthony Joshua fight 'for the challenge'

Today, Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will come face-to-face for the first time, ahead of their bizarre boxing match in December.

In just one month, Joshua will fight Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami, as the former two-time world heavyweight champion boxes the social-media star in a professional bout. The contest, which will stream live on Netflix on 19 December, is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds. Knockouts will be allowed, and each man will wear standard 10oz gloves.

The fight sees Joshua, 36, aiming to bounce back from his brutal defeat by Daniel Dubois in September 2024, and he could yet keep alive an all-British megafight with Tyson Fury.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Paul has perhaps found a way to outdo his seismic but controversial fight with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson from 12 months ago – when Tyson was 58 years old. Paul is 12-1 as a pro boxer including his points win over Tyson, but the American has never faced a foe like Joshua.

And today, the opponents will face off at a press conference in Miami. Follow live updates below.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua press conference live

Alex Pattle21 November 2025 16:03

When does Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua press conference begin?

Tonight’s press conference is due to begin at 6pm GMT – 1am local time in Miami.

That’s the same time that the Paul vs Joshua undercard will begin on 19 December, in the same city.

Anthony Joshua at a 2024 press conference
Anthony Joshua at a 2024 press conference (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle21 November 2025 16:20

Comments

