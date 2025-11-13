England suffer injury scare just days before first Ashes Test
- England fast bowler Mark Wood sustained a hamstring injury during a warm-up match against England Lions in Perth, casting doubt on his availability for the opening Ashes Test, which starts next week.
- Wood, who had recently returned from nine months out following knee surgery, bowled eight overs before experiencing discomfort and is scheduled for a precautionary scan.
- His express pace is considered crucial for England's chances of winning the Ashes Down Under for the first time since 2010-11.
- In positive news for England, captain Ben Stokes starred with the ball during the same warm-up game, demonstrating his readiness after a shoulder injury.
- Wood recently downplayed negative Australian media coverage and expressed a "quiet confidence" within the England squad, despite acknowledging Australia as the favourites.