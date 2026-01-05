Stephen Bunting ‘fortunate’ to get wildcard as Premier League Darts lineup revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Bunting headlined the four wildcard selections, as the full eight-man lineup for the 2026 Premier League Darts tournament was revealed, and was described as “fortunate” to have received a pick.

Bunting, Jonny Clayton, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price were the wildcards selected by the PDC, joining the four automatic qualifiers for the 16-week tournament – which gets underway in Newcastle on 5 February.

Those four automatic picks were double reigning world champion Luke Littler, last year’s Premier League winner Luke Humphries, World Championship finalist Gian van Veen and Dutch icon Michael van Gerwen, who were already assured of their spot due to their current ranking in the PDC Order of Merit.

Northern Irishman Rock and new Dutch No 1 Van Veen are the two debutants in this year’s lineup, while Bunting was the most controversial selection after his struggles in recent times.

World No 7 Bunting won two World Series events and a Euro Tour tournament in the first half of 2025 but struggled in the majors in the second half of the year. The 40-year-old also finished bottom of the Premier League table last season after failing to win a game for the first eight weeks of the event, although he rallied slightly in the second half of the group phase.

Having entered the recent World Championship as fourth seed, and declared he would win the event, Bunting scraped through his first-round encounter 3-2 against Sebastian Bialecki and then crashed out in round three, going down 4-3 to James Hurrell.

open image in gallery Stephen Bunting can be considered slightly fortunate to have been selected ( Getty )

Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle questioned the selection, saying: “I'm slightly surprised at Stephen Bunting. He's had a decent enough year but not as good as some in my opinion.

“He can consider himself a little fortunate. He played OK in the Premier League last year but results didn't go well, especially for the first eight weeks when he didn't win a game.

“You can’t argue with any of them in terms of their ability and what they are capable of but Bunting will be the one who will breathe a huge sigh of relief.”

Bunting’s selection means fan favourite Nathan Aspinall won’t compete in the Premier League for the first time since 2022, despite finishing third in the standings last year, winning two nights.

Danny Noppert, the world No 10, was also being touted by many as a man set to make his Premier League, having controversially been snubbed last year but he misses out again.

“Danny Noppert has been really unlucky,” added Mardle. “He's reached the semi-finals of four majors. Nathan Aspinall had a squeak but Noppert I feel – what's he got to do? He won the UK Open a few years ago. Since then he's got better and better. Maybe he's got to reach a final or win one, but Stephen [Bunting] hasn't done that this year.”

open image in gallery Luke Humphries is the defending Premier League Darts champion after beating Luke Littler in last year’s final ( Getty )

A resurgent Gary Anderson – who reached the World Championship semi-finals and is back up to No 6 in the world – would probably have been a lock for a wildcard place but the veteran Scot has revealed he would have turned it down in order to limit his tournament schedule.

“No, no, I'm quite happy, I need to concentrate on my rankings,” explained the 55-year-old. “If I've done the Premier League, Europeans gone, Players Championship gone. I can't do it, it's been great the years I’ve done it. But I can’t do it for 16 weeks on the road then try to get back for them. I can't do it.”

The format of the competition remains unchanged with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs. Points will be awarded and the top four will contest the finale at London's O2 Arena on 28 May. Humphries edged out Littler 11-8 in the final of last year's tournament.