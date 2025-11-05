Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Micky van de Ven compared to Lionel Messi after Tottenham solo goal

Micky van de Ven ran from the edge of his own penalty area to score against Copenhagen
Micky van de Ven ran from the edge of his own penalty area to score against Copenhagen (Getty Images)
  • Tottenham Hotspur secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, climbing to seventh in the standings.
  • Defender Micky van de Ven scored a remarkable solo goal, running the length of the pitch, which manager Thomas Frank jokingly compared to Lionel Messi.
  • Van de Ven's wondergoal, his sixth of the season, came after Brennan Johnson received a red card, reducing Spurs to 10 men, with Joao Palhinha adding a fourth.
  • Pundit Owen Hargreaves hailed Van de Ven's effort as “one of the best goals you will ever see”, despite the Dutchman downplaying his achievement.
  • The win served as a strong response to recent criticism following their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, with Frank praising the team's “bounce-back mentality”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in