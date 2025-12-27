Arsenal v Brighton live: Gunners face anxious wait on Piero Hincapie fitness ahead of crunch Premier League clash
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are aiming to maintain control atop the Premier League but face a stern test against Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls
Arsenal host Brighton this afternoon trying to stay top of the Premier League pile as 2026 rounds into view.
The Gunners have won their last two league matches but not in the same convincing manner they were earlier in the season – needing a Viktor Gyokeres penalty to beat Everton last time out, having required a 94th-minute own goal to scrape past winless Wolves in the previous fixture.
The sub-par performances will give Mikel Arteta cause for concern as Manchester City begin to breathe down their necks at the top of the table but Brighton are enduring their own struggles of late, having failed to record a victory in their last four games.
Fabian Hurzeler’s side are still ninth in the Premier League though and will pose the Gunners plenty of post-Christmas questions as they try to spring an upset.
Early Brighton team news
Meanwhile, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that as many as five first-team players could return for the clash at the Emirates.
Captain Lewis Dunk and midfielder Diego Gomez will return after suspensions, with Danny Welbeck set to return against his former club after a back issue. Mats Wieffer and Jan Paul van Hecke could also return, having missed the game against Sunderland.
Predicted Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Gruda, Gomez, Welbeck
Early Arsenal team news
Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel all remain out injured for Arsenal, with Piero Hincapie likely to partner William Saliba in defence, if the Ecuadorian recovers from the knock that kept him out of their match with Crystal Palace in midweek.
Otherwise, Arteta is expected to return to his strongest team, having made a number of changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Palace.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres
Why is Arsenal v Brighton not on TV?
Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 3pm GMT at the Emirates Stadium.
As the match is taking place during the 3pm Saturday blackout, it will not be televised live in the UK.
Sky Sports has the highlights of all Saturday 3pm kick-offs from 5:15pm GMT on their app and YouTube channel.
In addition, viewers in the UK can watch extended highlights of all of Saturday’s matches via BBC’s Match of the Day, which airs at 10:25pm GMT on Saturday night.
