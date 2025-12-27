Rayan Cherki earns Manchester City crucial late win at Nottingham Forest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rayan Cherki chose a good time to end his Premier League drought as his late strike earned Manchester City a vital 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

The France international had not found the net in the league since the opening day of the season, but his 83rd-minute effort ensured Pep Guardiola’s side registered a sixth successive victory.

The three points took them to the top of the table ahead of Arsenal’s home clash with Brighton.

City had looked like they were going to have to settle for a point as a resolute Forest pegged them back when Omari Hutchinson’s strike cancelled out Tijjani Reijnders’ opener, which was created by Cherki.

But the way City ground out another win was an ominous sign for their title rivals.

Forest will feel hard done by as they matched their opponents throughout the game, only to be undone in the final 10 minutes.

They honoured John Robertson before kick-off, remembering one of their greatest players who died on Christmas Day.

The Scot helped Forest to back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980 and was described by Brian Clough as “the Picasso of our game”.

If Clough’s famous side were full of flair, then Sean Dyche’s current crop are perhaps less easy on the eye.

But they were more than effective in stifling City in a first half in which neither side had a shot on target.

Forest had the better moment too, going close in the seventh minute when Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross was begging to be touched home but neither Igor Jesus nor Morgan Gibbs-White both could connect.

The hosts defended well and repelled anything City had to offer.

But that changed within three minutes of the restart as the visitors went ahead with their first shot on target.

A well-worked move saw Cherki slip in Reijnders and he fired a low first-time finish under Forest goalkeeper John Victor.

John was required to make an outstanding save to keep it at 1-0 shortly after when the Brazilian tipped Cherki’s shot on to a post.

It was a completely different game and Forest hit back in the 54th minute.

Gibbs-White set a counter-attack going, which ended in Jesus pulling the ball back for Hutchinson to drill home from 12 yards.

That saw Forest regain some control and they pushed for a second, with a big chance coming in the 66th minute.

Neco Williams’ shot was palmed away by Gianluigi Donnarumma and right-back Nicola Savona blazed the rebound from an acute angle well over.

The tide began to turn as City searched for a second and they too had a great chance.

After some slick passing, Phil Foden’s footwork created a shooting opportunity and the net seemed certain to bulge until John stuck a leg out and made a crucial save.

The winner seemed inevitable and it came in the 83rd minute when a corner fell to Cherki 12 yards out and he drilled a low finish that John was unable to keep out.