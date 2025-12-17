Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reports of Usman Khawaja’s demise turned out to be greatly exaggerated as he seized an unexpected chance during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Khawaja, who turns 39 on day two of the Test at the Adelaide Oval, struggled with back spasms during the opening match of the series – scoring just two runs in the first innings and then being unable to bat in the second.

He missed out on the second Test triumph at the Gabba with the back issue and, given Australia’s strong performances in demolishing England, wasn’t initially selected for this third Test, prompting career obituaries in the local papers given his age.

However, he was given a surprise opportunity at redemption when Steve Smith was forced to withdraw just before the toss due to vertigo, leaving the ground shortly before play after struggling with “nausea and dizziness”, meaning Khawaja was recalled and slotted into at number four in the home batting line-up.

He was required to don the pads earlier than he would have liked when Australia openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head fell in quick succession before the first drinks break to leave the hosts at 33-2 but the 38-year-old rose to the occasion in style.

Having been dropped by Harry Brook in the slips when on just five, he eventually made 82 off 126 balls before being caught at deep square leg when slog-sweeping off the bowling of Will Jacks.

open image in gallery Usman Khawaja was dropped on just five by Harry Brook at second slip ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Khawaja pounced on anything wide during his innings ( REUTERS )

Khawaja’s innings had almost been over before it really started when a thick edge off Josh Tongue flew into Brook’s hands at second slip, then popped straight out again and he never looked fully secure at the crease, occasionally flapping at short balls, but held firm and seized on anything wide.

He and a reserved Marnus Labuschagne put on 61 for the third wicket, steering the score to 94-2 at lunch, before Labuschagne flicked the first Jofra Archer ball of the afternoon session straight to midwicket.

The record-breaking, £2m IPL man Cameron Green lasted exactly two balls before falling in a similar manner to Labuschagne but Khawaja and wicketkeeper Alex Carey settled things down with a diligent response as they put on 91 together.

open image in gallery He was eventually out when slog-sweeping Will Jacks ( AFP via Getty Images )

However, Khawaja’s hopes of a fairytale century fell 18 runs short as, having been ruffled by a spell of short bowling from England skipper Ben Stokes, he went on the attack against Jacks' part-time spin and picked out Tongue on the boundary.

That out Australia at 185-5, with the veteran walking off to a big ovation and perhaps an international cricket career saved for the time being.

Carey would kick on after tea, reaching a century as Australia passed 300 and England struggled to build on a promising position by quickly cleaning up their tail.

Additional reporting by PA