Independent
Voices
Best
TV

Australia dealt Ashes blow as star is ruled out of second Test

Australia have lost another player to injury following previous setbacks for Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood

Nick Mulvenney
Tuesday 02 December 2025 09:20 GMT
Comments
Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test
Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test (Getty Images)

Australia's Ashes campaign has been dealt a blow with opener Usman Khawaja ruled out of the second Test against England in Brisbane due to a persistent back problem, the team announced on Tuesday.

Khawaja was unable to open either innings in the series opener in Perth because of back spasms, and showed discomfort on Monday in the nets at Brisbane's Gabba ground, where the second Test starts on Thursday.

The 38-year-old will not be replaced in the squad, raising the likelihood that Travis Head will stay at the top of the order after his brilliant 123 as a makeshift opener in Perth drove Australia to an eight-wicket victory.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have both been used as openers since David Warner retired from Test cricket in January 2024, but the former stated they would not be reprising the role when he spoke to the media on Monday.

Should Head be given the nod to open, this would likely see either Josh Inglis or Beau Webster come into the middle order.

Travis Head looks likely to open in the absence of Khawaja (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Travis Head looks likely to open in the absence of Khawaja (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)

Khawaja will remain with the squad, the team said, keeping alive his hopes of extending his Test career past his 39th birthday next month.

Meanwhile, England named their team for the second Test on Tuesday, with Will Jacks replacing Mark Wood in the only change from Perth.

Wood is battling with a knee injury after having surgery earlier this year.

England have opted to move away from their all-seam attack that served them well in the first innings in Perth, and Jacks is preferred to Shoaib Bashir.

Jacks, who has been a regular fixture in England’s limited-overs teams, is set to slot in at No 8 and England will hope he can offer more batting depth after their collapses in both innings of the first Test proved costly.

