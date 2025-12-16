Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Ashes 2025 live: England face must-win match in Adelaide after Bondi mass shooting tributes

The third Test begins at the Adelaide Oval with England 2-0 down to Australia in the series

Michael Jones
Tuesday 16 December 2025 16:24 GMT
Comments
Ashes captains Cummins and Stokes send sympathies to victims of Bondi attack

England have no margin for error as they enter must-win territory in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, with Australia on the brink of a resounding series win.

A pair of largely dismal England performances in Perth and Brisbane led to eight-wicket defeats – the first of those inside two days –meaning Ben Stokes’s tourists trail 2-0 heading to the Adelaide Oval, with the very real possibility of the series being over before even reaching the MCG for the traditional Boxing Day Test.

Stokes and co desperately need a reaction in what has been labelled the most important Test of the Brendon McCullum, and Bazball, era but opt for just one change to the line-up, with Josh Tongue replacing Gus Atkinson in the pace bowling unit. Meanwhile, as if Australia needed any more strengthening, talismanic captain Pat Cummins is back from injury, with spinner Nathan Lyon also recalled.

There will be a sombre atmosphere at the start of play however, as both teams pay tribute to the victims of the devastating Bondi Beach terror attack earlier this week that left at least 15 people dead. All players will observe a minute’s silence before the third Test and will wear black armbands, with flags at the Adelaide Oval flying at half-mast and 80-year-old folk musician John Williamson to perform his 1982 anthem True Blue.

Follow all the build-up and then live coverage of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide:

Ben Stokes demands major change from England in must-win Ashes Test

Ben Stokes has challenged his England team to bare their teeth and prove they have “a bit of dog” in them as their Ashes campaign reaches must-win territory in Adelaide.

The tourists have made just one change to their playing XI for the third Test, Josh Tongue recalled in place of fellow seamer Gus Atkinson, but Stokes has made it plain he wants to see a different side to his players.

In the aftermath of their eight-wicket defeat in Brisbane, captain Stokes pointedly stated that his dressing room was “no place for weak men”.

Ben Stokes demands major change from England in must-win Ashes Test

England trail 2-0 in the five-match series and captain Stokes has urged his side to show ‘a bit of dog’ in the third Ashes Test
Luke Baker16 December 2025 16:20

Australia make big call over captain Pat Cummins for crunch Ashes Test

Australia have recalled captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, but there is no room for fit-again batter Usman Khawaja.

At 2-0 up the hosts have flexed their bowling muscles, adding 871 Test wickets to their XI at the expense of Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser.

Cummins, who missed the first two Tests as the hosts managed his return from a back injury, returns to lead the pace attack and lead spinner Lyon is back after his surprise omission in Brisbane.

But there is no room for Khawaja, who started the series as incumbent opener but suffered back spasms during the first Test.

Australia make big call over captain Pat Cummins for crunch Ashes Test

Australia’s captain is back to full fitness having missed the first two Tests
Luke Baker16 December 2025 16:14

How to watch the Ashes

The third Ashes Test will begins this evening, Wednesday 17 December in Adelaide and could run until 21 December.

After the day-night Test in Brisbane, the series reverts to more traditional timings – play will begin each day at 11.30am GMT at the Adelaide Oval as England attempt to fight back.

All the action will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports. The broadcaster drew some criticism for its plans for the series, which is in part being broadcast from a studio in the United Kingdom.

Luke Baker16 December 2025 16:12

Ashes 2025/26 schedule

Here’s the full schedule for the series

All times GMT

First Test, Perth Stadium: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test, The Gabba in Brisbane: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December (11.30pm, 16 December)

Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December (11.30pm, 25 December)

Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January (11.30pm, 3 January)

Luke Baker16 December 2025 16:11

England and Australia to pay tribute to Bondi shooting victims in third Ashes Test

England’s Ashes squad will stand in solidarity with their Australian counterparts as both teams pay tribute to the victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack in Adelaide.

All players will wear observe a minute’s silence before the third Test on Wednesday and will wear black armbands throughout the match, with flags at the Adelaide Oval flying at half-mast following Sunday’s shooting which left 15 dead and 42 injured.

South Australia Police has confirmed an increased security presence will be deployed at the stadium, including additional checkpoints and armed officers on the ground.

England and Australia to pay tribute to Bondi shooting victims in third Ashes Test

The Test in Adelaide gets underway on Wednesday, with England 2-0 down in the series
Luke Baker16 December 2025 16:06

Australia v England - third Test

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

At 2-0 down, it’s now or never, win or bust for England. Can Ben Stokes’s men dig deep and deliver a performance to be proud of?

Stick with us for all the build-up and then coverage of the match itself.

Luke Baker16 December 2025 15:10

