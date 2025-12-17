Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBG Sports, the company which makes the Snicko technology used for decision reviews in the Ashes, has apologised after a mistake during the first day of the third Test cost England and helped Australian batter Alex Carey to a crucial century.

England appealed confidently when Carey, on 72, swiped at a Josh Tongue delivery and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. England’s slip cordon were convinced they heard a noise and appealed immediately, but umpire Ahsan Raza was unmoved.

England reviewed the decision and Snicko showed a clear spike, but – not for the first time in the series – the noise tremor failed to match with the picture on screen, spiking two frames before the ball passed the bat.

Carey later admitted he felt a “feather” on the ball. “Snicko obviously didn’t line up, did it,” he said, after going on to secure an important ton for Australia. “That’s just the way cricket goes sometimes, you have a bit of luck, and maybe it went my way today.”

BBG Sports’ founder Warren Brennan told Australian publication The Age: “Given that Alex Carey admitted he had hit the ball in question, the only conclusion that can be drawn from this is that the Snicko operator at the time must have selected the incorrect stump mic for audio processing.

“In light of this, BBG Sports takes full responsibility for the error.”

open image in gallery Josh Tongue appeals for the wicket of Alex Carey to no avail ( AFP via Getty Images )

England’s bowling coach David Saker said England were ill-served by the technology, and not for the first time in the series.

“The boys are pretty confident he hit it, I think the calibration of the Snicko is out,” the Australian told reporters after England toiled through a sweltering day in the field. "It was a pretty important decision. Those things hurt. You’d think in this day and age the technology’s good enough to pick things up like that.”

Saker said England had been unhappy with the technology throughout the series, without elaborating on specific instances, and might raise the matter with match officials.

“After today, that may go a bit further,” he said of complaints within the England camp. “It should be better than that. It is what it is.”

Australia, missing key man Steve Smith who dramatically withdrew at the eleventh hour citing “nausea and dizziness”, posted 326-8 after winning the toss on a pitch that promised big runs. Jofra Archer was the standout England bowler with three for 29 while Zak Crawley contributed a fine one-handed catch.