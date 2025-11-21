Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia captain Pat Cummins has provided an update on Usman Khawaja after the veteran’s back spasms prompted a hasty reshuffle to their top order against England.

Khawaja was forced off the field with three overs of England’s innings left to get treatment and was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne in the batting order, who was originally pencilled in at number three.

Cummins, who was forced to sit out the first Test with a back injury of his own, is hopeful this won’t act another headache for the Aussie camp, who are also without Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott due to hamstring strains.

"Uzzie had some back spasms in the field, so he came off and was getting a bit of treatment, some heat in it, stretching on and off," Cummins told ABC.

Usman Khawaja did not open the batting for Australia in Perth ( Getty Images )

"He got on the wrong side of the timings – a few quick ones at the end meant that he couldn't bat, he missed it by a few minutes.

"I haven't seen him since he batted. He obviously went out there and batted and looks like he's moving okay. Back spasms, I think, are a little bit niggly, but you can kind of get through them.

"Get some anti-inflams and hopefully he's all right."

Cummins had insisted the experienced left-hander was fully fit ahead of the first Test but Khawaja, 38, left the field several times in the first three hours of play and was unable to open for Australia, instead entering fourth.

He survived for only six balls before being caught by Jamie Smith from a Brydon Carse delivery.

England were shot down for 172 in less than 33 overs but their pace brigade produced an emphatic reply, dragging down Australia to 123 for nine to leave them trailing by 49 after the first day.