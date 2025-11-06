Pat Cummins delivers injury update as he eyes Ashes return
- Australia captain Pat Cummins is targeting a return for the second Test in Brisbane, scheduled for 4 December, and has commenced bowling on a reduced run-up.
- Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test in Perth due to a lower-back injury.
- Steve Smith will step in as skipper for the first Test, with Scott Boland expected to join the pace attack in Cummins' place.
- Despite his optimism for a swift return, Cummins expressed uncertainty about his full involvement throughout the demanding Ashes series due to tight scheduling.
- The first Test of the Ashes series is due to commence on 21 November in Perth.