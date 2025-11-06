Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pat Cummins delivers injury update as he eyes Ashes return

Pat Cummins has started bowling again but will miss the first Ashes Test
Pat Cummins has started bowling again but will miss the first Ashes Test (PA Archive)
  • Australia captain Pat Cummins is targeting a return for the second Test in Brisbane, scheduled for 4 December, and has commenced bowling on a reduced run-up.
  • Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test in Perth due to a lower-back injury.
  • Steve Smith will step in as skipper for the first Test, with Scott Boland expected to join the pace attack in Cummins' place.
  • Despite his optimism for a swift return, Cummins expressed uncertainty about his full involvement throughout the demanding Ashes series due to tight scheduling.
  • The first Test of the Ashes series is due to commence on 21 November in Perth.
