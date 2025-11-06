Australia captain Pat Cummins reveals target return date after being ruled out of first Ashes Test
Pat Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test but is hopeful of still playing a major role in the series
Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, is targeting a return to the Ashes series for the second Test in Brisbane, a day-nighter scheduled for 4 December, despite being ruled out of the opener in Perth due to a lower-back injury.
The fast bowler, who has been sidelined since July, has begun bowling multiple overs on a reduced run-up.
With Cummins absent from the first Test, Steve Smith will step in as skipper, while Scott Boland is expected to fill his spot in the pace attack.
Speaking in Sydney on Thursday, Cummins expressed optimism about his recovery. "That's the aim and we're building our plan to the second Test," he told reporters.
"It's probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you're at. The good thing is that I'm pulling up well and the body is great. We're trying to keep that second Test as a live option. I'll have a really good bowl in Perth, and by then I'll know where I'm at."
Despite his eagerness to play, Cummins, a consistent presence in Ashes clashes since 2017-18, acknowledged uncertainty regarding his full involvement across the series due to the demanding schedule.
"I don't really want to commit to anything this far out. I'm pretty keen to play as much as I can," he stated.
"But realistically, if we have a big game and bowl 40 or 50 overs and then there's a game that starts a few days later, it might be a bridge too far."
The series features tight turnarounds, including a four-day gap between the third and fourth Tests, and another before the final Test.
Australia's squad for the first Test includes Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Boland, Sean Abbott, and Brendan Doggett as fast-bowling options.
The first Test gets underway on 21 November in Perth.
