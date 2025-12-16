Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Steve Smith out of third Test as England bid to keep Ashes series alive

The Australia batter has been suffering with illness and is replaced by Usman Khawaja in Adelaide

Rory Dollard
Tuesday 16 December 2025 23:36 GMT
Steve Smith will miss the third Test (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Australia batter Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide with illness.

Smith, who captained the hosts to victory in the first two Test matches, was named in his side’s XI on the eve of the match but withdrew on Wednesday morning.

His omission was confirmed by Pat Cummins, returning to lead the side after a back injury, with Usman Khawaja recalled in Smith’s absence.

Khawaja, who turns 39 on day two, looked to have played his final Test for Australia after being left out but has been given an unexpected chance to prove his worth.

He was carded to bat in Smith’s slot at number four rather than his usual opening position, with Travis Head and Jake Weatherald continuing at the top of the order.

Australia’s rejigged batting card will be put to the test early after Cummins won the toss and invited England to field.

