England team revealed for Australia clash as key player switches position
- Tommy Freeman will transition from wing to outside centre (No 13) for England's opening Autumn Nations Series match against Australia.
- George Ford has been selected as the starting fly-half, with Maro Itoje captaining the side.
- The team features a familiar front row and a back row comprising Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill, and Ben Earl.
- Luke Cowan-Dickie is poised to earn his 50th cap if he comes on as a replacement against the Wallabies.
- Coach Steve Borthwick acknowledged Australia as a significant challenge and expressed the team's readiness to perform at Twickenham.