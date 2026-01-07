Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reigning Giro d’Italia champion confirms retirement

Yates claimed points race gold at the Track World Championships in 2013
Yates claimed points race gold at the Track World Championships in 2013 (Getty)
  • Simon Yates, a two-time grand tour winner and reigning Giro d’Italia champion, has announced his immediate retirement from professional cycling.
  • The 33-year-old Brit won the Giro d’Italia last May and the 2018 Vuelta a Espana, alongside 10 grand tour stages and 36 professional races during his 13-year career.
  • Yates said that while the decision might surprise many, it was not made lightly and felt like the right moment to step away from the sport.
  • He expressed deep pride in his achievements, including representing Great Britain at the Olympics, and a sense of peace with his decision.
  • Visma-Lease a Bike's head of racing, Grischa Niermann, paid tribute to Yates, acknowledging his class and the high point at which he chose to retire.
