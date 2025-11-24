Argentina lodge official complaint against ‘bully’ Tom Curry after shove allegation
- Argentina has lodged an official complaint against England flanker Tom Curry, and want an investigation after accusing him of forcefully pushing their coach Felipe Contepomi in the tunnel after Sunday’s match.
- The incident followed England's 27-23 victory over Argentina, after an on-field scuffle and a tackle by Curry that injured Pumas full-back Juan Cruz Mallia.
- Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi claimed Curry, whom he described as a “bully”, shoved him and accused the England player of a “reckless” tackle that tore Mallia's anterior cruciate ligament.
- Contepomi stated that Curry told him to “f*** off” when confronted about the injury, leading to the alleged push.
- England coach Steve Borthwick defended Curry's character as “impeccable” and “unquestionable”, stating he did not witness the tunnel altercation.