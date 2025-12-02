Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mikel Arteta ‘desperate’ for Kai Havertz to return as he details injury recovery timeline

Kai Havertz is yet to play for Arsenal this season (John Walton/PA)
Kai Havertz is yet to play for Arsenal this season (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Mikel Arteta has admitted he is “desperate” for Kai Havertz to return from injury.
  • The Arsenal forward is yet to play this season, and Arteta revealed it will still be a “matter of weeks” before he is back on the pitch.
  • Meanwhile, William Saliba is battling a “niggle” and is expected to return in a “matter of days”, having missed the Sunday’s match against Chelsea.
  • Gabriel is facing a longer recovery period of “weeks” due to a thigh injury sustained on international duty, potentially ruling him out until after Christmas.
  • Summer signings Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie deputised in defence against Chelsea and may continue to do so for Wednesday’s match against Brentford.
