Watch: Putin calls European leaders ‘little pigs’ ahead of crucial summit in Brussels

Vladimir Putin has called European leaders “little pigs” who want the collapse of Russia, ahead of a key EU summit in Brussels.

Speaking at an annual meeting with the defence ministry on Wednesday (17 December), the Russian leader said Moscow would “liberate its historical lands on the battlefield” if diplomacy fails.

He placed blame on former president Joe Biden for “consciously” unleashing the war in Ukraine. He added: “Europe’s little pigs immediately joined in the work of the previous American administration, hoping to profit from the collapse of our country.”

“It is now obvious to everyone, all these attempts and all these destructive plans against Russia have completely failed,” he said.