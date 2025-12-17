A video showing members of the FBI kicking up snow as part of their search for the Brown University shooter has gone viral with people questioning the efficacy of their technique.

The footage was filmed by Fox News in Providence, Rhode Island, where authorities continue the hunt for the gunman who opened fire on a class room at the Ivy League school on Saturday, killing two and injuring nine others.

The attacker was able to get away and has so far evaded the massive manhunt with only some surveillance images of a person dressed in black giving any clue as to their identity.