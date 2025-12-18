Attempted purse snatching goes very wrong in Argentina

This is the moment an attempted purse snatching goes horribly wrong for two would-be thieves.

The pair attempted to grab a bag from a woman in the Argentinian city of Mar del Plata on December 12, according to footage shared on messaging app Telegram.

After trying and failing to steal the bag, the hapless duo managed to crash their getaway bike into a tree and then again in the middle of an intersection where they were set upon by angry locals who beat them with brooms and even parts of their own bike.