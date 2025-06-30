Moment 800-foot-tall power station chimney crumbles to ground in blast

The 800 and 500-foot-tall chimneys of an old coal-fired power station in Tennessee have been demolished in a controlled explosion.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) released footage of the planned blast at the Bull Run Fossil Plant on Saturday (28 June).

Video shows a huge explosion, followed by a loud bang, before one of the chimneys topples in a massive cloud of smoke and crumbles to the ground.

“Demolition experts safely imploded the 500-foot and 800-foot stacks at the retired Bull Run Fossil Plant,” TVA said in a statement.

Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton was retired in 2023 to make way for TVA’s clean power initiatives.