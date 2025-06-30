President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order lifting Syria sanctions, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has revealed.

The sanctions on Syria were put in place by an Executive Order signed on August 18, 2011. With its removal, Syrians will now be able to import from more countries, transfer money in and out of the country, and work with international companies.

Leavitt told press: "The order will remove sanctions on Syria while maintaining sanctions on the former President Assad, his associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, persons linked to chemical weapons activities, ISIS and their affiliates, and Iranian proxies."